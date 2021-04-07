How digitization saved India’s music industry from covid-19

Although more people in the country are paying for music than before, the dominant revenue stream is based on a ‘freemium’ model. Most digital music subscribers listen to music on ad-supported audio and video streams, the latest IFPI report said. According to the report, 28% of the total audio streaming revenue in 2020 came from premium subscriptions. Ad-supported audio and video streaming accounted for 45% and 27% of digital streaming revenues respectively across the music industry.

