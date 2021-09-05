How Disney and Scarlett Johansson reached the point of no return

Disney said the lawsuit has no merit and that Ms. Johansson has already been paid her $20 million salary and has the potential to earn more because of the movie’s airing on Disney+. The suit was “especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects" of Covid-19, the company said after the suit was filed, in a sharp defense that instead seemed to rally support for Ms. Johansson from fellow Disney stars, as well as the actors’ union and women’s organizations in Hollywood.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}