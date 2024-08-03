How Disney’s Deadpool danced around China’s censors—cocaine, f-bombs and all
Erich Schwartzel , Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Aug 2024, 01:24 PM IST
SummaryThe raunchy superhero comedy ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ represents a new twist in the relationship between Hollywood and Beijing’s propaganda officials.
Numerous references to cocaine, sexual innuendo galore and a protagonist who can’t go a minute without dropping an F-bomb. China’s film censors had their work cut out for them with Disney’s latest release.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less