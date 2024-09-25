How Grey’s Anatomy keeps upping drama: Sex, disasters and more than 140 tumors
Itzel Luna , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Sep 2024, 08:28 PM IST
SummaryWriters “play the make it worse, make it sadder game” as hit medical show enters 21st season.
Dr. Meredith Grey has nearly died seven times. The hospital where she works has faced a bomb, an earthquake, shootings and a flood. Patients and staff in her hospital have been diagnosed with more than 140 tumors.
