How Hollywood fell in love with video games

For all the recent hits, game adaptations are not yet such reliable performers as superheroes. Paramount’s “Halo" and Netflix’s “Resident Evil" did not live up to expectations. The biggest hits, says Mr Black, tend to be either so well known that even non-gamers recognise the brand (think “Mario", “Sonic" or “Angry Birds"), or so engaging that their digital origin ceases to matter (“The Last of Us" or “Fallout"). The explosive first episode of “Fallout" is entitled, “The End". For games on screen, it is just the beginning.