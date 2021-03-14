How India tightened the noose around OTT

In mid-January, a few days after the release of Amazon Prime original Tandav, a senior film studio executive—who had nothing to do with the by then-controversial web series—got wind of the changes that were about to sweep through the online streaming ecosystem.
The executive was told, verbally, by a leading streaming platform that a proposed script which was under consideration would be given a pass. The long-format cop show, which is still-born and yet to be named, was slated to involve Pakistani actors. That was enough for the web streaming platform to drop it like a pile of hot bricks. Coming on the heels of the furore that Tandav had caused, the risk was just too big to take.
