Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >How India tightened the noose around OTT

How India tightened the noose around OTT

Web streaming show ‘Mirzapur’
10 min read . 10:21 PM IST Lata Jha

  • Web streaming was supposed to be the Wild West for film makers. Will new rules change everything?
  • Clearly, for an industry that thrives on creative expression and that has turned to the web to break free from the shackles of censorship, times are only going to get tougher.

In mid-January, a few days after the release of Amazon Prime original Tandav, a senior film studio executive—who had nothing to do with the by then-controversial web series—got wind of the changes that were about to sweep through the online streaming ecosystem.

The executive was told, verbally, by a leading streaming platform that a proposed script which was under consideration would be given a pass. The long-format cop show, which is still-born and yet to be named, was slated to involve Pakistani actors. That was enough for the web streaming platform to drop it like a pile of hot bricks. Coming on the heels of the furore that Tandav had caused, the risk was just too big to take.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.