How Instagram plans to stop misinformation getting to you

Social media platform Instagram has begun fact-checking exercise for photos and videos from all around the globe.

Instagram had started working with independent third party fact-checkers in the US a few months ago but that program has now been implemented everywhere. This would allow the fact-checking organisations to assess information and weed out misinformation.

Content that has been rated false or partly false by the fact-checkers will have its distribution reduced by removing it from the hashtag and explore pages, the company said in a post.

Links will be provided by the fact-checkers which will prove that the claims in the post made are false

Apart from this the content will be labeled, so that the users can decide what to do with the same. And when these videos or photos are labeled they will appear to everyone viewing that content, everywhere on the platform, be it stories, feeds or direct messages.

The exercise will not be limited to Instagram but if the similar content is found on Facebook, the following will also be labeled as false or partly false.

Accounts that continue to post false videos or photos on the platform will be removed from the hashtag and explore pages, meaning they will become harder to find.