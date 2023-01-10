How Instagram’s favorite therapist makes her throuple relationship work
- Psychologist Nicole LePera talks about the tyranny of resolutions, her new workbook and finding bliss with two women
Nicole LePera is betting big on her inner voice. If the voice tells her to eat a steak for breakfast, she eats it. If it urges her to plunge into an ice tub in the morning, she plunges. And if it advises her to tell the world about her life as one third of a throuple—yes, a relationship involving three people—she does that, too.
Dr. LePera, 40, a psychologist and bestselling self-help author who explores trauma and recovery issues with her 6 million Instagram followers, announced in 2021 that she and her wife had entered a romantic relationship with a third woman. That development aligned with her professional message, which holds that people would feel a lot happier if they learned to tap into their authentic selves.
The therapist, who lives with her partners in Scottsdale, Ariz., developed a combined mental, physical and spiritual approach for a process she calls “self-healing." Fans call her “The Holistic Psychologist."
Following the success of her 2021 book “How to Do the Work," which talks about breaking destructive behavior patterns, Dr. LePera just released an interactive edition, “How to Meet Your Self: The Workbook for Self-Discovery."
Here, she speaks about daily affirmations, tackling New Year’s resolutions and finding a big enough bed for three women.
Is January a good time to adopt new habits?
Anytime is a good time to start. I think the issue around this very culturally sanctioned time to overhaul life is we set up that expectation too high. We create too many new things to start on Jan. 1. Some of us might be able to white-knuckle it for a couple days, a couple weeks, but inevitably, more often than not at least, that resistance kicks in. I talk about a concept called small, daily progress, and I think that’s what’s important to keep in mind.
What’s one of your 2023 goals?
Make sure I’m doing the more vigorous type of exercise, especially as I’m aging. Trying to build a little more muscle.
You like daily affirmations. What’s yours?
One that I continue to write in my journal pretty much every day for as long as I can remember now is, “I am loving awareness." The “awareness" piece comes from a history for me of being really disconnected, “on my spaceship" I like to call it. Reminding myself that I can show up in choice and agency is really empowering. “Loving" for me really speaks to a lot of the work I’ve been evolving into, reconnecting with my heart.
Can you tell me about the new workbook?
Healing holistically to me means including the mind, body, soul, unpacking the impact of our childhood on our current life and choices. The workbook for me is really the deep dive in terms of self-awareness. So many of us struggle to see our unconscious habits, our unconscious patterns. So the workbook will really take you through a step-by-step process of viewing those patterns. And of course, creating space to make choices that are more in alignment with this concept of who we really are, our authentic self.
What’s a good trick for remembering to be aware?
You can set the alarm on your phone. So, say, 2 p.m. my phone buzzes and it says, “Consciousness check-in." It could be waking me up out of the autopilot I was lost in at that moment. And then we can embody the practice of checking in with our breath, checking in with our senses, grounding our attention to the ground beneath us.
How has your life changed since you announced your three-way relationship?
Part of my journey is really honoring myself, regardless of how people think of it. I was starting to feel very conflicted that I had this whole aspect of my life that I wasn’t honestly representing. When we did make that public announcement, it was our largest unfollow day on Instagram. However, since then it has opened up innumerable instances of gratitude and personal friends saying, “Thank you. I’ve never heard these things talked about."
Do all three of you wake up together in the morning?
There are mornings where the three of us are up more or less at the same time and then there are mornings when we each trickle out of bed at different times. One of my partners is an early riser. I might be joining her, or I might be the second up. My [other] partner is usually a little bit later. In those early morning hours we’ll typically be sitting in the same room, maybe having coffee quietly, maybe having a conversation before we shift into the different things that we do, and then we disperse.
What is your morning routine?
I get up between 5 and 6 a.m. While I’m having my coffee, I journal. The journaling that I do is very intentional, I set plans of action or promises for myself for that particular day. Then I do a more spiritual-based reading for about five minutes. Then I usually do gentle stretching, yoga. I’ll walk around my neighborhood. There are mornings where I go back and forth between the sauna and a cold plunge. Because I have a very private backyard, oftentimes I’m not with clothes on. I’m naked in the sun, and I’m naked in the cold.
Do you eat breakfast?
For a very long time I was very rigid. Breakfast foods at breakfast time. I’ve learned that I can eat any food at any hour of the day. I could sit down to steak if my body is craving it. I really do try to practice intuitive eating.
Can any lessons from your throuple experience apply to monogamous couples?
Part of the gift of having two partners is allowing each partner to be themselves, not feeling like I need to force them into a box to fit this idea of a partner. I can express different parts of myself in each relationship. If we all allow each person to be as they are, to self-express in their unique ways, we can really expand ourselves.
What are the challenges of a three-woman relationship?
Gosh, I mean everything from insecurity around time, attention, love, right? When there’s more than one person, it’s like, “Well hey, I want your time, I want your attention, I want your love. Are you loving this person better than me, more than me?" So I think that type of comparison-based insecurity is really common, whether it’s women, men, multiples.
How did you find a bed that fits you all?
We have a humongous bed. There are one or two companies that manufacture large-type beds. It’s almost like a double king. It’s very obnoxious.
Who sleeps in the middle?
Obviously the middle gets more cuddles. The middle also gets hotter. I feel like I can sleep wherever. I usually don’t get the middle, unless it’s my birthday.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
