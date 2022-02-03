How K-pop thrives on its global ‘fandustry’

Come March, V Live will integrate with Weverse as part of a merger deal that was signed between the parent companies, Naver and HYBE, last year, making the integrated Weverse app the largest fandom platform of its kind. International fans comprise 85% of their combined userbase, as per company statements. An NFT platform is set to be launched soon, as per multiple media reports. In an interview with news site Asia Today, Park Ha-kyung, a researcher at Korea Investment & Securities, pegged the value of Weverse to be worth 6 trillion won, equivalent to $4 billion, and predicted that “Weverse will strengthen the solidarity of fans based on content, and the NFT platform will increase the number of users based on tangible rewards".

