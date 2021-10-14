How OTT’s bet on B-town floundered

“Before streaming platforms came in, the Indian entertainment industry was largely about two industries: films and television," Shailesh Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer of media consulting firm Ormax, said. “Since television content in India does not have the production scale and the storytelling style that a premium SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) service would want to give its users, the film industry became the natural candidate. Over time, platforms have started creating a library that’s a mix of big-ticket shows and films, and those that are more modest in their ambition. Hence, a variety of talent, both in front of and behind the screen, is now being tapped, not just the big names," he added.