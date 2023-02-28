How Pathaan scripted history without a roar

As part of a designed strategy though, the team was conscious that Khan’s fan army was going to get activated and they needn’t do anything beyond that, he adds. Also, addressing press queries may only have put the actor in a piquant situation. “So, while he remained scarce to the press, he made himself available to fans (through social media interactions). That, in turn, was captured by entertainment portals or content creators who made umpteen Reels on him," explains Pillai, adding that extensive media interactions are losing charm. Take actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu who didn’t go all out to promote their mystery thriller Drishyam 2 that released in November. The film raked in over ₹240 crore, one of the rare profitable Hindi films post the pandemic.

