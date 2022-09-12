How Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra bested poor reviews at box office. 5 factors

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra has performed phenomenally well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The footfalls have been stronger than expectations with one of the highest collections for a Hindi film on a non-holiday. As per analysts' reports, Brahmastra has raked in more than ₹100 crore during the weekend in the domestic market. And, globally, the film has surpassed the ₹200 mark within three days of its release.

