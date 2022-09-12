How Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra bested poor reviews at box office. 5 factors

Brahmastra box office collection: Audiences aged 40-plus have given mixed reviews, but the younger audience has generally liked the film
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer film Brahmastra has performed phenomenally well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The footfalls have been stronger than expectations with one of the highest collections for a Hindi film on a non-holiday. As per analysts' reports, Brahmastra has raked in more than ₹100 crore during the weekend in the domestic market. And, globally, the film has surpassed the ₹200 mark within three days of its release.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday informed that Brahmastra minted ₹31.5 crore on day 1, ₹37.5 crore on Day 2, and ₹39.5 crore on Day 3, respectively.
According to Edelweiss's report, five factors that made Brahmastra successful at the box office despite receiving a barrage of criticism for its weak storyline and editing are:
1. Strong marketing, which was missing in many earlier movies as 80% of the budget was utilised for actors – not the case in Brahmastra.
2. Differentiated content appealing to youth and young families – VFX and storylines clearly unlike routine Hindi films. Audiences aged 40-plus have given mixed reviews, but the younger audience has generally liked the film.
3. Pent-up demand – in the past three months, weak content and lack of marketing campaigns have kept consumers from going to cinema halls.
4. Lower expectations due to weak reviews; against that, the content was liked by sections of the audience.
5. Strong star cast: Lead pair – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – along with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni clearly helped.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over ₹400 crore. The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Here's what multiplexes are saying
Multiplex stocks pared 5-6% on Friday, due to poor reviews, but can bounce back in the near term. On Monday, shares of PVR and Inox Leisure climbed nearly 5% each on the BSE in the early trading session on Brahmastra boost.
Multiplexes are expecting a surge in footfalls in the coming days due to the upcoming festive season and a robust pipeline.
To drive footfalls, multiplexes have joined forces to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16 September, offering tickets at an affordable ₹75.
What next?
The next big movie to watch out for will be Vikram Veda, releasing on Sep-22-end (a re-make of an acclaimed south Indian film). Hopefully, the drought seen in July and Aug is behind us.