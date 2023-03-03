How ‘RRR’ created the most rollicking movie scene of the year5 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:39 PM IST
- The dance sequence behind the hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ helped take the Indian film to new heights, including a nod for best original song at the Oscars, where it will also be performed
It’s the first song from an Indian film ever nominated for an Academy Award, and it has a good shot at beating numbers from pop heavyweights including Lady Gaga and Rihanna at next Sunday’s Oscars.
