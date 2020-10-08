How Russia today skirts high-tech blockade to reach US readers

What is clear is the partnership has been fruitful for both. Mixi is the largest source of RT’s “referral traffic" in the U.S., delivering 19% of visitors coming from other websites in July, not including social media, according to web analytics firm SimilarWeb. Mixi is delivering more U.S. traffic to RT than YouTube, Reddit and Drudge Report and, at one point this year, Twitter. July was the last month before some of Mixi’s partners began to drop out of or pull back from the network after being contacted by the Journal for this article.