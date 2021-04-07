How southern cinema beat Bollywood to post-lockdown recovery

“Movie going turns into a weekly habit when there is fresh and continuous flow of content," Devang Sampat, chief executive officer, Cinepolis India explained. In pre-covid times, theatres could see more than 20 new titles every week, Sampat added and while the south has not gone back to those levels, it is still bringing out four times the amount of content that the rest of India is.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}