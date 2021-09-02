How southern cinema lured pan-India viewers

“OTT platforms have substantially changed how content is consumed, especially when we speak of regional stories that have managed to transcend geographical and language barriers," said Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose latest films Kuruthi and Cold Case premiered on Amazon Prime Video. “These movies were not only enjoyed by audiences outside Kerala, but even those residing outside India. We have witnessed a considerable increase in the amount of non-Malayalee audiences watching and talking about these movies," Sukumaran added. “OTT has made entertainment more inclusive, experimental, and, at the same time, innovative," said veteran Telugu film producer D. Suresh Babu. “In that sense, streaming platforms have been crucial in putting regional entertainment on the map for mainstream media."