How Spotify’s ‘Case 63’ went from regional hit to unexpected chart-topping podcast

Spotify, the world’s largest music-streaming service by subscriptions, has in recent years worked to recast itself as an all-things-audio company, investing over $1 billion in podcasting and more recently moving into audiobooks. It has become the top U.S. podcast platform by listeners, according to audio-data tracker Edison Research, in part by paying large sums to carry interview-oriented shows from some of the biggest podcasters, like Mr. Rogan, and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.