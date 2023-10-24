How superstars and heritage acts hijacked the vinyl revival
Summary
- Smaller names are being squeezed out of the format they regenerated
When the Rolling Stones released their debut, self-titled album in 1964, fans rushed out to shops to buy the LP. When the rockers put out “Hackney Diamonds" on October 20th, their first album of original material since 2005, some acolytes chose convenience and streamed it. But many also will buy the record on vinyl, just as admirers did almost 60 years ago. It will be available in standard black, as well as blue and green. In America people can also get it adorned, for some reason, with the logo of a Major League Baseball team.