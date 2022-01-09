How the Trump social-media ban paid off for Trump, platforms

“It’s really better than Twitter because I don’t do the stupid retweets that people don’t like—the retweets are the ones that get you," Mr. Trump said in an interview in March for the book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost." “And I saved a lot of time. I didn’t realize you can spend a lot of time on this. Now I actually have time to make phone calls, and do other things and read papers that I wouldn’t read. And with me, if I put a comma out of place or I accidentally misspelled a word, it was like the world coming down."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}