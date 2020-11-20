How Tyler Perry is giving the entertainment industry a new hope

Perry’s upbringing in an abusive environment figures heavily in both his development and his work. In a 2010 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Perry describes his childhood as a “living hell," adding that “some of it was so horrific that I found a way to leave myself. I could go to this park that my mother and my aunt had taken me to.... Every time someone was doing something to me that was horrible, that was awful, I could go to this park in my mind until it was over." Their neighborhood in New Orleans was poor and unsafe. By the time Perry was kicked out of high school, for verbally attacking a counselor, he says he’d been sexually abused by four separate adults.