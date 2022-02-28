How Zelensky and Putin are using online media in the war for Ukraine

Since then Mr. Zelensky has been prolific, publishing more than a dozen videos in military garb, including two out on the streets of Kyiv and reposts with English subtitles to reach a foreign audience, as well as over 80 posts to Twitter, where he currently has 3.5 million followers—up from half a million on the eve of the invasion. At one point, Mr. Zelensky took issue with a speech Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi delivered before lawmakers in Rome saying the Ukrainian leader wasn’t available for a scheduled phone call.