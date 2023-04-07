Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR to feature in ‘War 2’1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Bringing multiple language stars together just expands the market for an individual film, makes it more viable and adds to revenue sources like satellite, digital, music and merchandise rights.
New Delhi: Actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be seen in War 2, the next instalment in the Spy Universe created by Yash Raj Films. War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.
