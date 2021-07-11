NEW DELHI : Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will play the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Vikram Vedha that is slated for release on 30 September, 2022. It will be directed by Pushkar–Gayathri who also helmed the original film released in 2017 that featured R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi , Shraddha Srinath, Kathir and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift of specific language industries into eyeing pan-Indian audiences through massy, universally appealing films. Bollywood, so far primarily sticking to niche, urban narratives directed at multiplex audiences, is lining up more remakes of massy south Indian films than ever before.

Banijay Asia-owned production house EndemolShine India has acquired the rights to two Tamil hits, Vijay-starrer Master and romantic fantasy film Oh My Kadavule. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will feature in the Hindi remake of Telugu cop thriller HIT. Ajay Devgn, too, has announced the remake of Telugu hit Naandhi.

Film-makers and studios point to the universally appealing genre of these films, irrespective of language. “It is not really about south Indian or Hindi films, but good content which will entertain audiences. The two films that we have recently acquired Hindi rights for, are very different, in terms of narrative style or genre but appealed on a mass level to the audience," Abhishek Rege, chief executive officer, EndemolShine India had said in an earlier interview.

Massy content has always seen strong demand and that will continue, Rege added, as is evident from the impressive box office numbers that Master had garnered this January.

“The box office will continue to demand popular films such as this one, especially in this post pandemic period, where cinemas are straining to get back on their feet," Rege added.

