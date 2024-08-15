Hrithik Roshan seeks justice for raped-murdered Kolkata doctor, says ’I stand with all the doctors...’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: After Kareena Kapoor, Samantha, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, actors Hrithik Roshan demanded justice for the 31-year-old woman trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and brutally murdered at government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published15 Aug 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: After Kareena Kapoor, Samantha, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, actors Hrithik Roshan demanded justice for the 31-year-old woman trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and brutally murdered at government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The tragic incident has left the nation in shock and grief. Massive protests have erupted in the country, seeking justice and stricter laws for crimes against women.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai fame Hrithik Roshan expressed his deep anger and concern.“Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better, "Hrithik Roshan posted.

Also Read | Uttarakhand nurse raped, murdered while returning home; accused held

"We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim ? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators. That's what we need. Perhaps ? I stand with the victim's family in seeking justice for their daughter and I stand with all the Doctors that were attacked last night," his post further read.

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan condemned the alleged gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra breaks silence

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, “12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change.”

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt also expressed shock and outrage over the incident. Alia took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the horrific incident.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: CBI grills forensic experts, FORDA resumes strike

"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

First Published:15 Aug 2024, 10:55 PM IST
