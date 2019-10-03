Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘War’ collects highest opening day figure of 51.50 cr

New Delhi: Yash Raj Films’ action drama War is off to the right start at the box office, having made Rs. 51.50 crore on its opening day on Wednesday. The film has emerged as the highest opening day earner ever in the history of Hindi cinema, beating the record of YRF’s own action adventure Thugs of Hindostan that collected Rs. 48.27 crore on Diwali last year.

“Big day one number on the cards. War starts with a big bang," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Ironically, the film only notched up a screen count of 3,850 for its Hindi version due to competition from other releases like multilingual period drama Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, when it could have gone to 4,700 -4,800 under normal circumstances and earned another Rs. 5 crore, according to trade website Box Office India. The Siddharth Anand directed film has been released in Tamil and Telugu, apart from Hindi.

The film is currently setting records across India. The highlight has been the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh circuit along with East Punjab where it has crossed Rs. 11 crore and Rs. 5 crore respectively. No other film has even crossed 10 crore in the former circuit. Cashing in on the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, the film ran to packed houses all day across UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, Box Office India said.

It is easily the biggest opening day ever for both lead stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and has doubled the numbers of their previous bests — Roshan’s action thriller Bang Bang (Rs. 24.40 crore) and Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (Rs. 25 crore).