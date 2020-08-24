Hindustan Times (HT) Media Group, recently launched its affordable advertising program HT AdWorks, which will enable advertisers to leverage the group’s media expertise via special consultative sessions to grow their businesses.

As the economic fallout due to COVID-19 continues, most businesses are struggling to stay afloat and the road to recovery is seeming long and arduous. Therefore, HT AdWorks aims to catalyze this recovery and help Retail, SME, SMBs to gain success.

With a legacy of 96 years, HT Media has grown today to become one of India’s largest media companies with its news across genres, entertainment in over 15 cities via our radio channels, a leading jobs portal, advertising platforms and more through its newspapers, electronic media and web platforms.

The print brands of HT Media Group have amassed over 56 million readers across India. Similarly, the Radio Broadcasts are tuned in by more than 25 million listeners, while the Digital reach of HT Media is over 150 million. HT Media also has a highly engaged community across all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Combining this advertising reach of the HT Media Group, HT Adworks will be an asset to the growth strategy for businesses.

Moreover, in light of the pandemic, HT Media group has organized a series of Free Virtual Consultative Events that will create a new immersive online experience for advertisers to learn more about HT AdWorks. We’ve chosen Bangalore as the first location for our virtual expert media consultative event that will be held over the course of four days: August 18th – 21st, 2020.

Talking about the program, Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO-Print said, “As an organization we are always striving to go above and beyond for both, our consumers and our partners. With the same intent especially given the unprecedented times we are all facing, the HT Media group has developed a program, where we leverage our expertise and help businesses that are grappling to survive the pandemic. HT Adworks, is this one-of-a-kind platform that will not only help businesses to grow but also sustain their success with the entire might of the HT Media Group behind them."

To learn more about HT AdWorks, please click here. You can also check out our social media pages to stay updated with what’s new and exciting on the HT AdWorks’ front.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via