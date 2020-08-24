HT Media launches advertising program to help businesses grow

Talking about the program, Samudra Bhattacharya, CEO-Print said, “As an organization we are always striving to go above and beyond for both, our consumers and our partners. With the same intent especially given the unprecedented times we are all facing, the HT Media group has developed a program, where we leverage our expertise and help businesses that are grappling to survive the pandemic. HT Adworks, is this one-of-a-kind platform that will not only help businesses to grow but also sustain their success with the entire might of the HT Media Group behind them."