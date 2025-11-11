HT Media narrows loss to ₹4.34 crore in the September quarter

HT Media Ltd, the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times newspapers, narrowed its loss to ₹4.34 crore in the quarter ended 30 September from ₹6 crore a year ago.

While revenue from operations rose to ₹451.50 crore from ₹423.75 crore a year ago, total expenses also jumped to ₹495.92 crore from ₹488.67 crore, HT Media said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The printing and publishing of newspapers and periodicals segment reported revenue of ₹358.38 crore, up from ₹334.20 crore a year ago. The radio broadcast and entertainment segment earned ₹32.20 crore, down from ₹35.06 crore, while the digital segment’s revenue rose to ₹60.89 crore from ₹55.51 crore.

HT Media Ltd subsidiaries include Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, HT Music and Entertainment Co. Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Next Radio Ltd, Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd, HT Overseas Pte. Ltd, and HT Noida (Co.) Ltd, according to the filing.

Building on the performance of the first quarter of 2025-26, the company has delivered another quarter of solid performance, with growth in both operating revenue and profitability on an annual as well as a sequential basis, said Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director, HT Media Ltd and Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, in a note to shareholders.

“Overall revenue for the print business grew, both annually and sequentially. This growth, combined with our focus on costs, translated into a further expansion of operating margins. The radio business saw a sequential improvement in revenue and segment profitability this quarter. This came even as the core radio proposition across the industry remains under duress,” she said.

The digital business has also posted another set of strong revenue numbers, demonstrating consistent growth on both an annual and sequential basis, she added. “As we continue to scale this business, margins remain suppressed in the near term, which is aligned with our growth-oriented strategy."