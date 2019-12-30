HT No. 1 in Delhi-NCR, Mint is India's No. 2 business daily

New Delhi: Maintaining its stronghold among English dailies in the country, Hindustan Times topped the readership numbers in Delhi-National Capital Region once again and emerged as a strong No. 2 in Mumbai, results of the latest Indian Readership Survey (IRS) showed.

Mint, HT Media Ltd’s business daily, too consolidated its position as the second most- read newspaper among business dailies in India, recording an average issue readership (AIR) of 314,000.

Consistent with the growing faith in the print medium, Hindustan Times continues to make strides in all major markets.

In Delhi-NCR, the newspaper continued to be the undisputed No. 1 for the 18th time and is the most-read daily with 1.7 million readers (average issue readership), while its closest competitor, The Times of India, is at 1.4 million readers.

Hindustan Times continued to strengthen its presence in Punjab and has emerged as the most-read newspaper in the region (including Chandigarh) yet again with a readership of 352,000. In Mumbai, Hindustan Times is a strong second, with a readership of 859,000.

Hindustan, the Hindi daily published by Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, a unit of HT Media Ltd, maintained its strong presence in the market, with a total readership of 51.3 million readers.

Hindustan continued its dominance among Hindi dailies yet again in Bihar, with a total readership of 15.1 million readers and emerged as the most-read newspaper in Patna city, with a total readership of 630,000.

Hindustan topped the list in Uttarakhand too, maintaining its No. 1 ranking, with an average issue readership of 800,000.

The newspaper has again emerged as the second most-read newspaper in Jharkhand, with a total readership of 3.9 million.

It continued to maintain a strong position in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, with a total readership of 2.1 million and 27.3 million, respectively.

“The results once again validate the formidable trust of our readers. Hindustan Times upholds the highest tenets of credible journalism. We sincerely thank our readers and will continue to work earnestly towards our responsibility of delivering unparalleled value to both our readers and advertisers," Rajan Bhalla, group chief marketing officer of HT Media, said in a statement.

The numbers of the Q3 edition of IRS 2019 are based on AIR, a metric that represents the number of people who say they have read a publication within a time period equal to its periodicity (in case of newspapers, this is daily).

The survey reflects the continuing trust that readers have placed in the print medium and in the three publications brought out by HT Media—Hindustan Times, Mint and Hindustan—that have done extremely well in all key markets.