HUL ends coal use across its plants in sustainability push

HUL also leads in other sustainability goals. “We are the only market for Unilever today where 100% of our plastic footprint, meaning all of the plastic that we use in production of all of our packaging, is being collected directly by us. That means we collect over 120,000 tonnes of plastic waste from the streets of India and ensure it gets processed in the right manner; that it doesn’t end up in landfills or on streets or in the ocean," Uijen said.