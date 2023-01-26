Hulu, Adult Swim cut ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 02:00 AM IST
- Producer is facing felony domestic violence charges for incident in 2020
Streaming platform Hulu and cable channel Adult Swim have ended their relationships with “Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland, who is facing felony domestic violence and false imprisonment charges in California.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×