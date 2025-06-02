Hungama Digital Media announces new slate of shows, bets on gaming to lure consumers
Hungama Digital Media will release 24 original shows in 2025, targeting middle-India consumers. The company aims to create an ecosystem of gaming and entertainment, launching an app for smart TVs, despite challenges from global streaming giants in the competitive OTT market.
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd, which owns the Hungama OTT app, may have been lying low for a while but is now coming out with a slate of 24 shows for 2025, more than double its previous best of 10 originals annually. These will be targeted at middle-India consumers, a senior executive said, referring to viewers in metros who hail from tier-two and tier-three towns.