New Delhi: After a nearly 18-month break from regular operations, movie theatres saw audiences return this year, albeit for big-ticket, star films only. According to online ticketing site BookMyShow that shared its entertainment trends on Wednesday, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai were the top cities that watched most movies in 2021, followed by Vizag and National Capital Region.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi grabbed the maximum eyeballs on the site, followed by Tamil film Master and Marvel’s superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These are insights based on the period between 1 January and 10 December, 2021.

Further, BookMyShow clocked ticket sales of 2.9 million sales over the four-day Diwali weekend that saw the release of Sooryavanshi, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Marvel’s Eternals. Post the pandemic, the highest number of sales in a single day was seen on 5 November, 2021, also the Diwali weekend, with 0.91 million tickets sold. Weekends were the most preferred time to book tickets this year with 11 am-1 pm on Sundays topping the list while the most preferred time to watch a movie was 6 pm on Sunday.

During the festival season, Sooryavanshi was the most-watched moviewith 2.3 million tickets sold for weekend shows out of total 3.3 million tickets. Overall, the Diwali weekend saw 35% of total sales from major metros such as Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and NCR. The Dussehra weekend witnessed Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Vizag movie goers contributing to 51% of total sales. In January, the Sankranti weekend had South India drive 43% of total sales with Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Vizag, Coimbatore leading the surge.

Hindi and English films accounted for one-third of total ticket sales on BookMyShow this year with the rest coming from regional films. In fact, Telugu and Tamil movies together accounted for almost 50% of total tickets sold on the platform this year.

As far as live entertainment goes, sports performed best for the platform, followed by comedy and music. The third Test match between India and England was the highest-selling on-ground event, followed by a stand-up comedy special by Harsh Gujral and the Sunburn Festival in Goa. An online comedy special with Vipul Goyal was the most popular virtual event, followed by online streaming talk Sadhuguru Live with Chetan Bhagat. Hyderabad and Bengaluru were also the top cities to take to virtual events.

The platform that saw a transaction video-on-demand service BookMyShow Stream launch in February streamed 1,790 films in 2021 while 1,426 unique movies were watched on stream. Around 22,51,000 hours of content were streamed on the platform while viewers rented 92% of movies they watched. Action, drama and adventure were the most-streamed genres while English and Norwegian were the most popular languages.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League sold over 155,000 streams and was rented 18 times by a single user, making it the most rented film of the year. Godzilla vs Kong remained the second most sold Hollywood film in cinemas on BookMyShow and the second most sold film on Stream too. The 8-12 pm time slot on any given day was most preferred to stream movies and Mumbai and NCR led the list of cities that streamed most films. Hindi film Flight was the most streamed Indian title.

“The past 18 months have been particularly rough for the out-of-home entertainment industry globally. And today, there is no doubt that entertainment is back and it seems to mirror global trends with revenge spending on things and aspects we took for granted. Movie sales are inching towards all-time highs with record numbers for Hindi, Hollywood as well as compelling regional content. Live events have been opening up steadily with covid and safety protocols in place across different cities with early indications on sales coming in extremely strong," Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO, BookMyShow said in a statement.

