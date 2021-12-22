Hyderabad, Bengaluru watched most movies in 2021, ‘Sooryavanshi’ breaks records

“The past 18 months have been particularly rough for the out-of-home entertainment industry globally. And today, there is no doubt that entertainment is back and it seems to mirror global trends with revenge spending on things and aspects we took for granted. Movie sales are inching towards all-time highs with record numbers for Hindi, Hollywood as well as compelling regional content. Live events have been opening up steadily with covid and safety protocols in place across different cities with early indications on sales coming in extremely strong," Ashish Hemrajani, founder and CEO, BookMyShow said in a statement.