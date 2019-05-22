I&B issues advisory to entertainment TV channels on carrying news content

NEW DELHI: In what may possibly be a move in anticipation of the Lok Sabha poll results Thursday, the ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory regarding carrying of news and current affairs content on entertainment television channels. The advisory states that in accordance with the Policy Guidelines for Uplinking of Television Channels From India, 2011, the ministry gives permission for uplinking of TV channels under two categories, non-news and current affairs; and news and current affairs.

The news channels are mandated to carry news and current affairs content while non-news and current affairs channels are not mandated to carry any news and current affairs content, a statement from the ministry said.

A non-news and current affairs channel is defined as one which does not have any element of news and current affairs in its programme content. A news and current affairs channel is one which has any element of news and current affairs in its programme content.

Also, at the time of applying for a non-news TV channel, the applicant company gives an undertaking that the proposed channel is purely an entertainment channel and does not have any news or current affairs based programme.

“It is hereby advised that all TV channels may strictly ensure that there is no violation of the aforementioned conditions of the guidelines," the statement said.