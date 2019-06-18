The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to private satellite television channels, asking them to avoid indecent, suggestive and inappropriate representation of children in dance reality shows or other such programmes.

The advisory follows the ministry’s observation that in several dance-based reality TV shows, young children can be seen copying dance moves of the adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment. “These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate. Such acts may also have a distressing effect on children, impacting them at a young and impressionable age," a statement from the ministry said.

The channels have been further advised to exercise maximum restraint, sensitivity and caution while showing such reality shows and programmes.

Private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in the Programme & Advertising Codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed, the statement added. As per the rules, no programme which denigrates children should be aired on TV. Further, programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence.