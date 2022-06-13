I&B ministry bans advertisements of online betting platforms

Asking all broadcasters to comply with the guidelines, the statement pointed out that no gaming advertisement should show a person below the age of 18 indulging in online gaming for real money wins.
The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued guidelines for print, television and digital media to stop carrying advertisements of online betting platforms.
“Betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for consumers, especially youth and children. Further, advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978," a statement from MIB said on Monday.
In light of the same and with regard to the larger public interest involved, print and electronic media are advised to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms, the statement added. “Online and social media, including online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, are advised not to display such advertisements in India or target such advertisements towards the Indian audience," it said.
MIB pointed out that along with the ministries of consumer affairs, electronics and information technology, Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), News Broadcasters Association (NBA), Indian Broadcasting Federation (IBF), All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and the Online Rummy Federation (ORF), it had convened a meeting in 2020 that resulted in ASCI issuing guidelines for advertisements of online gaming and fantasy sports on television.
Asking all broadcasters to comply with these guidelines, the statement pointed out that no gaming advertisement should show a person below the age of 18 indulging in online gaming for real money wins. Further, print advertisements must carry the disclaimer that the game involves an element of financial risk, while audio and video advertisements must have the same placed at the end at normal speaking pace and in the same language as the advertisement.