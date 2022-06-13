I&B ministry bans advertisements of online betting platforms

“Betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and pose significant financial and socio-economic risk for consumers, especially youth and children. Further, advertisements of online betting are misleading, and do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978," a statement from MIB said on Monday.