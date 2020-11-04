I&B ministry sets up committee to review guidelines for TV rating agencies

NEW DELHI : The ministry of information and broadcasting is setting up a committee to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in India, according to an order issued by the ministry. The body that is to submit its report to the I&B minister within the next two months, will have Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharti as chairman and Dr. Shalabh, professor of statistics, department of mathematics and statistics, IIT Kanpur, Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, executive director, C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and Professor Pulak Ghosh, Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy (CPP) as members.

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look…particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Trai, technological advancements or interventions to address the system and (for) further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a Committee is hereby constituted to study different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time," an MIB order said. “The Committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine Trai recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines," it added.

The present guidelines issued by the MIB on television rating agencies in India were notified after deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the MIB and recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). However, the past few months have brought the TRP system in India under the scanner. Three news channels, Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema were named in an alleged TRP tampering scam after which television monitoring agency BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) decided to pause publishing of weekly data for news channels for a few weeks.

Among tasks notified for the committee are to study past recommendations made by various forums on the subject of television rating systems in India and matter incidental to it, recent recommendations of Trai on the subject, suggest steps for enhancing competition in the sector, review the presently notified guidelines to see if the intended purpose(s) of issuing the same have stood the test of time and met needs of various stakeholders involved. The lacunae, if any, shall be specially addressed by the Committee. It may also make recommendations on the way forward for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system in India; and any other related issues assigned by MIB from time to time, the ministry said in its order.

