I&B ministry sets up committee to review guidelines for TV rating agencies

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look…particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Trai, technological advancements or interventions to address the system and (for) further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a Committee is hereby constituted to study different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time," an MIB order said. “The Committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine Trai recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines," it added.