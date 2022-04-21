Why watching Netflix might come in the way of washing your hair amid inflation

P&G and Nestle share some similarities. The former sells Pampers nappies. History has shown that when times are tight, parents are more likely to go without their own needs rather than those of their children. In fact, they may even trade up to the most premium option. Nestle generates about a quarter of its sales from pet care. This too could prove highly defensive as those who acquired pets during the pandemic could be reluctant to cut back on their favorite food. Indeed, the Purina pet-care division was the largest contributor to organic growth, led by its most upmarket foods.