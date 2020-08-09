Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, assured his fans that he is keeping well. The actor updated his fans about his health on Twitter. "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings," the tweet read.

The 61-year-old actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital, after he complained of breathlessness, on Saturday evening where he was tested for COVID-19, which turned out to be negative..

His sister, Congress leader Priya Dutt said the actor was taken to the hospital in the evening for a "regular check-up".

"He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," she told PTI.

Priya added that the actor might get discharged on Monday.

"We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," she said.

On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India", which will premiere on Disney Hotstar.

He will also feature in the second installment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera".

In 2019, the actor had starred in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat", Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".