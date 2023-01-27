‘I think life is a bit like…’: Shah Rukh Khan's advice on comebacks amid Pathaan's great success2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Pathaan has earned a whopping ₹106 crore in the worldwide box office on its first day of release.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as Badshah of Bollywood, has recently returned to big screen after a gap of four years with a blockbuster Pathaan. In Just two days, the film has earned a whopping ₹106 crore in the worldwide box office on its first day of release.
