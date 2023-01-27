Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known as Badshah of Bollywood, has recently returned to big screen after a gap of four years with a blockbuster Pathaan . In Just two days, the film has earned a whopping ₹106 crore in the worldwide box office on its first day of release.

As the actor came back with a bang, King Khan has shared a piece of advice on his official Twitter handle. He posted a popular quote from Ethan Hawke's 1997 film Gattaca, while talking about comebacks.

“Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back" I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things," Shah Rukh Khan tweeted.

Since being posted, the tweet of Pathaan's leading star has garnered more than 907.7k views, 58.8k likes, and countless reactions in the comment section.

A user said, "1965 was a top top vintage Shah Live long and prosper." “We learn many things from you SRK …the best is to never give up!," another user said.

“Proud SRKian till the last day of my life," a third user said.

“YE PATHAAN RULE KAR RHA HAI BOX OFFICE KO. Thank u baadshah for sharing such amazing words & for such wonderful film. Thank u for making everyone smile & winnig again through #Pathaan & making country to celebrate ur film like a festival. Only U can do this. LOVE U GOD SRK," the fourth user said.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan movie has been declared as the first ‘Blockbuster’ of Bollywood in 2023. The entertaining spy thriller that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has broken and created not one but multiple records by the second day.

The movie has been directed by Sidharth Anand and has a surprise cameo by none other than Salman Khan as Tiger.