NEW DELHI : Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, met Reed Hastings, co-founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of American streaming platform Netflix, who is visiting the country.

“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (co-founder and CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages," Thakur tweeted.

Netflix declined to comment on the purpose of Hastings’ visit to the country. During his last visit to India, Hastings had announced an investment of ₹3,000 crore in content for the Indian market.

The streaming service that has completed five years here and announced 40 plus originals for the country this March, saying that it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it creates programmes across languages and genres.

The upcoming slate of original films, series, comedy specials and documentaries includes titles like Karan Johar’s romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, mystery thriller Finding Anamika featuring Madhuri Dixit, Reliance Entertainment’s Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang and Ronnie Screwvala’s Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan.

A recent report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), projects the subscriber base of Netflix at 5.5 million by the end of 2021.

MPA is an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services in media, telecom, sports and entertainment for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Rivals Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are estimated to touch 21.8 million and 46 million respectively, over the same period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!