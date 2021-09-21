Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >I&B minister Anurag Thakur meets Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

I&B minister Anurag Thakur meets Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Premium
Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur with Reed Hastings, co-founder, chairman and co-CEO of Netflix.
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Lata Jha

Anurag Thakur says today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories and India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, met Reed Hastings, co-founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of American streaming platform Netflix, who is visiting the country.

Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on Tuesday, met Reed Hastings, co-founder, chairman and co-chief executive officer of American streaming platform Netflix, who is visiting the country.

“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (co-founder and CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages," Thakur tweeted. 

“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (co-founder and CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages," Thakur tweeted. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Netflix declined to comment on the purpose of Hastings’ visit to the country.  During his last visit to India, Hastings had announced an investment of 3,000 crore in content for the Indian market. 

The streaming service that has completed five years here and  announced 40 plus originals for the country this March, saying that it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it creates programmes across languages and genres. 

The upcoming slate of original films, series, comedy specials and documentaries includes titles like Karan Johar’s romantic drama Meenakshi Sundareshwar, mystery thriller Finding Anamika featuring Madhuri Dixit, Reliance Entertainment’s Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Bulbul Tarang  and Ronnie Screwvala’s Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan.

 A recent report by Media Partners Asia (MPA), projects the subscriber base of Netflix at 5.5 million by the end of 2021.  

MPA is an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services in media, telecom, sports and entertainment for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Rivals Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar are estimated to touch 21.8 million and 46 million respectively, over the same period. 

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The Indian car market blueprint that derailed Ford’s drive

Premium

Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty nears 17,450; HCL Tech & ...

Premium

The 6-Year coma of Acrysil shares

Premium

Why India needs grid-scale battery storage

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!