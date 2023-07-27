I&B minister reasserts stance against vulgarity, abusive language on OTT platforms2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 06:19 PM IST
In March, Thakur had reiterated that the government was concerned about increasing obscenity and abusive language found in content on over-the-top streaming platforms
New Delhi: The government has reissued its warning to OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms against vulgarity and abusive language in their content. Speaking in the Parliament on Thursday, Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the government would still prefer that services adopt and follow the policy of self-regulation.
