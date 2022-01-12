I&B ministry asks BARC to resume TV ratings for news channels

BARC, a joint industry body comprising broadcasters, advertisers and agencies has been caught in the eye of a storm since October 2020 when the alleged television TRP manipulation scam started unfolding. Mumbai police said it had busted a TRP racket based on complaints received from BARC India and Hansa – a consumer insights company and one of the vendors of BARC - about "suspicious trends" and activities. Certain households were paid to keep their television sets on irrespective of whether they were at home or not, to increase the viewership of some news channels, they had said. In fact, they named Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV and two other Marathi channels as being involved in the practice.