I&B ministry asks FM channels not to air alcohol, drug-related content

The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory to FM radio channels against broadcasting songs or content that glorify drugs, alcohol or gangster culture.
The ministry has asked FM radio channels to adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed in grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) and not to air any content in violation thereof.
“Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA or MGOPA," the advisory said. FM channels have been asked to adhere to the same codes as those followed by All India Radio as part of Programme and Advertisement Codes or any other applicable code that the central government may prescribe from time to time.
In the event of channels violating any terms or conditions of the FM radio policy, sanctions for suspension of the permission or prohibition of broadcast may be imposed on them.
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is a ministerial level agency of the Government of India responsible for the formulation and administration of rules, regulations and laws in the areas of information, broadcasting, the press and the Cinema of India.
The ministry is responsible for the administration of Prasar Bharati, the broadcasting arm of the Indian Government. The Central Board of Film Certification is the other important statutory body under this ministry being responsible for the regulation of motion pictures broadcast in India.
