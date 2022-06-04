The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has written to YouTube and microblogging site Twitter to take down a recent advertisement for a body spray brand that was deemed disrespectful to women and slammed for promoting sexual assault and harassment.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the self-regulatory body for advertising, has also ordered the advertiser to take the commercial off air on an immediate basis, pending an investigation.

The Layer’r Shot commercial features four men having a conversation at a store as a woman walks in. As they spot the last remaining bottle of body fragrance, discussing who should take a ‘shot,’ the camera pans to the woman instead of the perfume bottle. The ad has drawn much flak for being creepy and promoting ‘rape culture’.

“The video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of rules of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender," the ministry said in separate emails to the two companies. “In light of the above and in accordance with the rules, the intermediary (YouTube and Twitter) is hereby notified to not host the video on its platform," the email added.

The ministry pointed out that the video was also broadcast on television and the ASCI found it in violation of guidelines of the Cable Television Network Rules 1994.

“The ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code and is against public interest. We have taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation," ASCI had said in a tweet on Friday.