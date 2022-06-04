I&B ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to take down sexist ad

“The video is detrimental to the portrayal of women in the interest of decency or morality, and in violation of rules of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which inter-alia provides that the users shall not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, store, update or share any information which is insulting or harassing on the basis of gender," the ministry said in separate emails to the two companies. “In light of the above and in accordance with the rules, the intermediary (YouTube and Twitter) is hereby notified to not host the video on its platform," the email added.