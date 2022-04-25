I&B ministry blocks 16 YouTube channels

I&B ministry blocks 16 YouTube channels2 min read . 07:11 PM IST
- The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and 10 India based YouTube news channels, having cumulative viewership of over 68 crore, the ministry said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued directions for blocking of 16 YouTube based news channels and one Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to the national security and public order.
The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued directions for blocking of 16 YouTube based news channels and one Facebook account for spreading disinformation related to the national security and public order.
The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and 10 India based YouTube news channels, having cumulative viewership of over 68 crore, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The blocked social media accounts include six Pakistan based and 10 India based YouTube news channels, having cumulative viewership of over 68 crore, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
“It was observed that these channels were used to spread fake news over social media on matters related to national security, India’s foreign relations, communal harmony in the country, and public order. None of the digital news publishers had furnished information to the ministry as required under rule 18 of the IT Rules, 2021," the statement added.
The content published by some of the India based YouTube channels referred to a community as terrorists, and incited hatred among the members of various religious communities. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony, and disturb public order.
“Multiple India based YouTube channels were observed to publish unverified news and videos having the potential to create panic among various sections of the society. Examples include false claims related to announcement of a pan-India lockdown due to covid-19 thereby threatening migrant workers, and fabricated claims alleging threats to certain religious communities. Such content was observed to be detrimental to public order in the country," the statement said.
YouTube channels based in Pakistan were found to have been used in a coordinated manner to post fake news about India on various subjects such as the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s foreign relations in light of the situation in Ukraine. The statement said that the content of these channels was observed to be completely false, and sensitive from the perspective of national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, and India’s friendly relations with foreign States.
Late last week, the ministry had also advised private TV news channels against making false claims and using scandalous headlines with respect to ongoing topical issues.